Putin Welcomes Iran Efforts in Opening Dialogue Between Afghan Warring Sides

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity the terrorist movements the Taliban and Daesh.

"We discussed the situation in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of national reconciliation in that country," Putin said.

"Russia believes that Iran made a fruitful contribution at multilateral talks in Moscow in February by joining the international efforts aimed at the launch of a constructive dialogue between the Afghan government and Taliban militants," Putin added.

Russia and Iran are concerned about the continuing deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan and the growth of a terrorist threat, the presidents of the two countries said in a joint statement.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani expressed concern over the continuing deterioration of the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and the growth of terrorist threats from extremist forces in that state. Russia and Iran reaffirmed their readiness to continue to help strengthen the statehood of Afghanistan, its emergence as a peaceful, democratic, independent and prosperous state," the statement said.

The two parties added that they welcomed the launch of the Moscow dialogue to find ways to promote a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and to intensify the process of national reconciliation in the country.

In addition, Russia and Iran stressed their concern over the increase in drug production in Afghanistan, "posing a threat to peace and stability, socio-economic development and security," and noted the need to tackle the global production of narcotics by destroying crops and processing plants.

Taliban is an Islamist terror organization that seeks to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan.