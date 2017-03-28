German Minister Slams Turkish Spying on Nationals Abroad as ‘Unacceptable’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German media revealed on Monday Turkey’s intelligence agency MIT kept tabs on some 300 of Turks living in Germany on suspicion they supported US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused of plotting last July’s failed attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pistorius described Ankara’s actions as "totally intolerable and unacceptable," saying the Turkish government appeared to be gripped by an "almost paranoid fear of conspiracy," a regional newspaper, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, reported.

The extent of Turkish spying on its citizens became known after the MIT handed a list of targets to the German foreign intelligence agency, BND. Pistorius said 10 to 15 people and entities, including two firms and a school, were under surveillance in Lower Saxony alone. They had been warned against going to Turkey to avoid persecution.