Putin, Rouhani Back Turning Middle East Into Nuclear-Free Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the statement, Moscow and Tehran believe that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is the cornerstone of non-proliferation of nuclear arms and a basis to step up efforts for nuclear disarmament and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

"Russia and Iran, supporting the idea of turning the Middle East into a region free of nuclear weapons, confirmed that the resolution on the Middle East, adopted in 1995 at the conference on consideration and extension of this treaty will be in force until its aims have been reached," the statement read.

Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany) group of countries signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program on July 14, 2015. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.