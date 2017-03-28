Trump 'Takes Advantageous Position,' Accuses Hillary Clinton of Russia Ties

"Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta’s Russian Company?" Trump asked.

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

​He added: "Trump Russia story is a hoax."

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

​This is not the first time Trump has accused his former Democratic rival in the presidential election of having ties with Russia.

In a campaign rally in 2016, he said: "Hillary Clinton gave them 20 percent of our uranium – gave Russia for a big payment."

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais US House Intel Committee Continues Investigation Into Trump-Russia Ties - Nunes

In turn, during the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton repeatedly accused Trump of being related to the Kremlin. After the election, an investigation has been launched into Moscow’s alleged interference in the electoral process. Russia has denied the allegations, saying it never meddles in other nations’ domestic affairs.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Nikita Danyuk, deputy director of the Center for Strategic Research and Prognosis at RUDN University, commented on the current situation in the US.

"I think that the current situation bears much resemblance to what was happening in the mid-20th century; so-called neo-McCarthyism. Any relations with Russia or Russian companies are regarded as a betrayal of national interests. This is a toxic situation. Anti-Russian hysteria has been so much inflated in the US, so now even reasonable arguments are neglected," Danyuk pointed out.

However, the expert noted that despite all allegations against Trump, few people really believe he has connections with Moscow.

"Initially, Trump was in a defensive position. I think it is helpful for him to a certain extent. Many understand hysteria about Trump and his Russia ties are not normal. In this context, Trump is an advantageous position. He sees that his opponents cannot come up with evidence," he said.

"On the one hand, Trump brought up a good case [about Hillary Clinton’s alleged ties with Russia]. On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that any evidence to that effect will be found. This is just media rhetoric," Danyuk concluded.





Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!