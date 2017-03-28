Russia, Iran Reach Deal on Visa-Free Travel for Tourist Groups

© AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE Moscow and Tehran Tear Down Visa Walls, Pave Way for Mutual Tourism Influx

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The document was signed following the talks of Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, respectively.

An agreement signed during the fifth session of the commission on consular cooperation between Russia and Iran last November simplifies the visa regime for tour groups travelling between the two countries.

According to the Federal Agency for Tourism, the flow of tourists from Iran to Russia in 2016 was expected to exceed the record levels of last year.

In 2016, the Iranian Vice President said that the country wants to attract 1-2 million visitors by removing tourist visas for Russian nationals.