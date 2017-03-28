Turkish PM Warns EU Against Interference in Country's Internal Affairs

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish politicians are holding rallies across their country and among expats living abroad, in Europe in particular, that aim to bolster support for a constitutional referendum that will expand executive powers in Turkey. The referendum to reform the country's constitution is scheduled for April 16.
"Turkey has no problems with anyone, but those who are desperately willing to spark a crisis will not be allowed to do so. The European Union has been postponing the decision on Turkey's accession to the bloc for 54 years. I warn the European Union not to interfere in our internal affairs, mind your own interests," Yildirim said at a rally in the Turkish city of Karaman.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came forth with criticism directed at Europe on Monday, after the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, held a protest against Erdogan in Switzerland's Bern. Cavusoglu called the protest "unacceptable", saying that Europe "slides into the abyss."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Unbelievable rationale. "Stay out of Turkey, but let us hold demonstrations in your country that are to MY benefit!" Someone has a skewed idea of what the Napoleanic complex is suppose to look and act like.
marcanhalt