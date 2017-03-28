Register
18:25 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the upcoming referendum is seen backdropped by the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Friday, March 24, 2017

    Turkish PM Warns EU Against Interference in Country's Internal Affairs

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Politics
    Get short URL
    16821

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged the European Union not to interfere in Turkey's internal affairs, while giving a speech on Tuesday at a rally ahead of a referendum on constitutional amendments.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish politicians are holding rallies across their country and among expats living abroad, in Europe in particular, that aim to bolster support for a constitutional referendum that will expand executive powers in Turkey. The referendum to reform the country's constitution is scheduled for April 16.

    "Turkey has no problems with anyone, but those who are desperately willing to spark a crisis will not be allowed to do so. The European Union has been postponing the decision on Turkey's accession to the bloc for 54 years. I warn the European Union not to interfere in our internal affairs, mind your own interests," Yildirim said at a rally in the Turkish city of Karaman.

    A poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the upcoming referendum is seen backdropped by the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Friday, March 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    A Nail in the Coffin: Erdogan's Referendum to Shatter Turkey's EU Accession Dream
    Relations between Turkey and a number of European countries have worsened recently after several pro-referendum rallies held by Turkish officials, aimed at gaining support from Turkish citizens living abroad, were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Following such bans on the rallies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German, and later, Dutch, authorities to Nazis.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came forth with criticism directed at Europe on Monday, after the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, held a protest against Erdogan in Switzerland's Bern. Cavusoglu called the protest "unacceptable", saying that Europe "slides into the abyss."

    Related:

    Turkey May Lose $70 Bln in Case of Failure to Implement Obligations Given to EU
    Collapse in Sight? Why EU, Turkey 'Should Renegotiate the Migrant Deal'
    EU Commission Summons Turkish Envoy Over Erdogan’s Remark on Safety of Europeans
    Turkish President’s Statements Prove Turkey Not Meant for EU – Czech President
    Damage Control: Turkey, EU 'Need to Sort Out Their Differences'
    Tags:
    referendum, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Unbelievable rationale. "Stay out of Turkey, but let us hold demonstrations in your country that are to MY benefit!" Someone has a skewed idea of what the Napoleanic complex is suppose to look and act like.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok