Register
16:54 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File)

    The Key Reason Why Russia Skips UN Talks on Nuclear Weapons Ban

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 44530

    Russia is among forty nations that decided not to take part in the United Nations conference on totally banning nuclear weapons since these armaments have ensured the country's national security, political analyst Dmitry Solonnikov told Radio Sputnik, adding that nuclear deterrence has been instrumental in preventing large-scale wars.

    "True, Russia will not give up [nuclear weapons], but it has openly and honestly said so. Russia is not using populist international slogans [to justify its stance]. Nuclear weapons have ensured our national security. This is why we will not take part in any talks," he said.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    US Missile Defense System Provokes New Arms Race - Russian Ministry of Defense
    Nearly 40 countries decided to forgo the UN talks on the total ban of nuclear weapons. These include Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom, the five permanent members of the US Security Council and the only "nuclear-weapon states" (NWS) under the terms of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

    Many have expressed concern that a total ban of nuclear weapons would not necessarily lead to a safer world at the moment.

    "Countries that have not taken part in nuclear deterrence and do not understand that international architecture has not been plagued by wars in more than five decades due to nuclear deterrence are trying to meddle with this process," Solonnikov said. The analyst added that these nations have used vague slogans to help rally support for their cause. "This issue is not as simple as they think," he noted.

    Nuclear weapons
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UN Talks on Nuclear Arms Ban Unrealistic Without Nuclear-Weapon States - Tokyo
    Solonnikov also said that the UN talks have been pushed through by those ill qualified to deal with nuclear disarmament.

    "Populism has become increasingly widespread in the world. International organizations and entities that are not particularly qualified to deal with issues they want to manage have come up with more and more initiatives. Sadly, incompetence in international relations is growing," he said.

    The United States has also been critical of the UN conference, which seeks to devise a legally binding instrument to ban all nuclear weapons.

    "And that's 40 countries that are saying in this day and time we would love to have a ban on nuclear weapons, but in this day and time we can’t honestly say that we can protect our people by allowing the bad actors to have them, and those of us that are good trying to keep peace and safety not to have them," US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    North Korea Likely to Conduct New Nuclear Test in April
    West, Russia Should Focus on Short-Term Nuclear Projects - Ex-UK Defense Sec
    Turkey to Seize Assets of Sponsors of North Korean Nuclear, Missile Programs
    Russia Ready to Discuss Nuclear Arsenal Reduction - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    nuclear talks, nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrence, national security, security, United Nations, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok