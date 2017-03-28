Register
16:54 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China March 27, 2017

    New Beginnings: What Does Electing the First Female Leader Mean for Hong Kong?

    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    Politics
    Get short URL
    210821

    Hong Kong's newly elected Chief Executive Carrie Lam is the first female head of the autonomous region. She has been elected for a five-year term. Lam's candidacy was supported by the central authorities of the People’s Republic of China and few doubted her victory. Russian analyst Andrei Karneyev spoke to Sputnik about the new head.

    Demonstrators protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy in Hong Kong, China November 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    China Warns It Won’t Allow Anyone to Use Hong Kong for Rebellion
    Upon becoming the chief-executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam called it her priority to unite the society in which there is a noticeable polarization and split. Lam, who will be the first woman to head the Hong Kong administration, will take office July 1.

    Andrei Karneyev, deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Affairs at Moscow State University said that “Lam will take office at the same time as the 20th anniversary will be celebrated since the former British colony [Hong Kong] returned under Chinese jurisdiction. There are reports suggesting that Xi Jinping will also join the celebrations. His meeting with Carrie Lam will be a symbolic starting point for the development of the situation in Hong Kong under the new administration,” Karneyev said.

    However, the deputy director said that despite all the support and confidence that Lam is receiving, the future seems difficult ahead for her administration as she will have to cope not only with numerous socio-economic problems, but also with issues regarding the radicalization of her political life.

    Recently, Beijing has also been concerned with the activities of Hong Kong’s radical youth movement called “Localism” which originated after the democratic protests in the autumn of 2014.

    According to the deputy director, the idea of consolidating Hong Kong’s society is a priority for Carrie Lam. In her speech she said that Hong Kong is a common home and it suffers from serious disagreements, as there are a lot of contradictions within its structures.

    “Lam also promised to meet with representatives of various political forces to develop a mechanism for regular contacts and consultations,” Karneyev said.

    The Sheung Wan neighbourhood (bottom) on Hong Kong island is seen from a residential building with the skyscrapers of the central business district behind. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Alex Ogle
    Hong Kong Not to Become Independent From China - Outgoing Chief Executive
    On the one hand, she has a strong political mandate. In the elections, Lam won confidently, receiving 777 electorate votes. Her main rival, former Treasury Secretary John Tsang received 365 votes.

    However, the very procedure for electing the head of the administration was criticized by the opposition. The elections were held amidst mass rallies protesting Beijing's interference in the internal affairs of Hong Kong.

    According to the deputy director an alarming symptom of the possible aggravation of the situation was that immediately after the election, the organizers of these massive pro-democracy protests held in the fall of 2014 were summoned by the police.

    “As the South China Morning Post reported, they [the protestors] can be arrested and brought to criminal responsibility. This can aggravate the situation during the transition period. On the other hand, it is not in the interest of the authorities to give the opposition the opportunity to untwist the flywheel of protests during the transfer of power,” Kameyev said.

    He further added that if Lam manages to find a public consensus in such a difficult situation and most importantly is able to convince the society of the real opportunities required to solve the acute social problems of Hong Kong, this would greatly facilitate her work as the head of the administration.

    “Public support today is extremely important because according to polls, on the eve of the elections, Lam fell behind John Tsang. Therefore, Carrie Lam’s first steps will be closely watched in Beijing as it considers it essential to maintain stability in Hong Kong,” the deputy director concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hong Kong Elects First Female Chief Executive Ever
    Many Injured After Hong Kong Escalator Suddenly Reverses and Speeds Up (VIDEO)
    30,000 China Police Officers Rally in Hong Kong to Support Jailed Colleagues
    At Least 15 Injured as Man Tries to Throw ‘Molotov Cocktail’ in Hong Kong Train
    Tags:
    opposition, rally, election, interview, head, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      chrrev
      getting rid of those traitors "protestors" sold to the US should be her priority, with all options on the table if they persist.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok