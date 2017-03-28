No Evidence Russia Finances Anti-EU Movements Inside Bloc - Italian FM

Register
    There is no evidence that Russia finances anti-European movements in the European Union despite EU Parliament resolution on the issue, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday.

    © AFP 2017/ Alberto PIZZOLI
    ROME (Sputnik) — In November 2016, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution on countering alleged Russian anti-EU propaganda and media. The resolution accuses Kremlin of funding anti-EU political parties and movements inside the bloc.

    "There have been resolutions of the European Union and some public statements, but there is no evidence regarding this issue. Any movement should win in the home country relying on its own forces…," Alfano told Il Messaggero newspaper when asked about claims that Moscow was allegedly supporting European political groups seeking EU collapse.

    The EU Parliament's resolution also said that such media as Sputnik and RT broadcaster posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counterpropaganda projects.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in the Western society.

      avatar
      cast235
      Same actors. EXXON, BP, and others to capitalize in the energy sector. Russia still doesn't understand. U.S State Dept, orders MSM, U.K too.
      Russia should be with it's friends that are NOT definitely at E.U.

      All that PACE and garbage are distractions as long as you do as said. Let us do all coups and get all in what E.U NATO say is the RIGHT CHOICE, E.U NATO.. Russia should disappear. E.U NATO been having a FIELD DAY since SUPER IDIOT SAVANT Gorbachev signed all and Yeltsin a Russian TRAITOR, gifted lands away. Unauthorized and E.U NATO annexed them.
      Thru coups.
