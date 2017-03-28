No Evidence Russia Finances Anti-EU Movements Inside Bloc - Italian FM

"There have been resolutions of the European Union and some public statements, but there is no evidence regarding this issue. Any movement should win in the home country relying on its own forces…," Alfano told Il Messaggero newspaper when asked about claims that Moscow was allegedly supporting European political groups seeking EU collapse.
The EU Parliament's resolution also said that such media as Sputnik and RT broadcaster posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counterpropaganda projects.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in the Western society.
