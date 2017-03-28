VEB'S Contacts With Trump's Son-In-Law 'Ordinary Business' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, The New York Times wrote that US senators were concerned over Kushner's meetings with Russian officials, including VEB chief Sergey Gorkov last year.

"Dozens of meetings were held, among them was a meeting with Mr. Kushner's company. This is ordinary business," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin was not aware of the meeting.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that Kushner participated in Flynn's conversations with Kislyak during 2016 presidential transition. The media did not specify what topics have been discussed in the meeting.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added that the participants of the December meeting made no policy decisions.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled Trump administration officials about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. The ex-security adviser did not concede any wrongdoing in his resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications.