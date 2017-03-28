All Sanctions Imposed Against Russian Companies Illegal - Moscow

© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov Rosneft Considers EU Court Decision on Sanctions Illegal, Politicized

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the European General Court in Luxembourg ruled that the sanctions adopted by the European Union against Rosneft were valid.

"Only one thing can be said about this – all sanctions taken against Russian companies are illegal. I would propose to this court to familiarize itself with the UN charter. Only the UN Security Council has the political right to announce sanctions against countries and foreign companies," Meshkov told reporters.

Rosneft commented on the sanctions by saying that they are groundless and politicized.