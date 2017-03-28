Rosneft Considers EU Court Decision on Sanctions Illegal, Politicized

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo EU Sanctions on Rosneft Do Not Apply to Bank Payments - European Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the European General Court in Luxembourg ruled that the sanctions adopted by the EU Council against Rosneft were valid.

"Rosneft considers the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, taken March 28, 2017 illegal, groundless and politicized … The court recognized the legitimacy of sanctions, even though the EU court did not manage to present grounds for the introduction [of sanctions] in relation to the company," the statement read.

The EU Court practically ignored the convincing proof of the illegitimacy of sanctions that the company provided during the process, Rosneft said.

"Rosneft will continue to consistently defend the interest of its shareholders, including from the influence of illegal sanctions, using all available legal tools," the statement read.