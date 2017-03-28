Dialogue Between Iraqi Gov't, Kurds Necessary Even in Case of Secession

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — Kurds, making up about 20 percent of Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades. In 2005, Iraq’s Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region, run by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

"Even if the secession from Iraq takes place, the dialogue [with the Kurds] is still necessary. If there are problems, they are solved through dialogue," Masum said, stressing that the unity between Iraq's central government and authorities of the Kurdish autonomy could be preserved only through dialogue.

The president added that Baghdad and the Kurds had disagreements on gas and oil policy.

"There are several solutions, it is necessary that the parties sit at the negotiating table and discuss all the issues. However, talks on independence are one thing and the draft on independence is another," Masum noted.