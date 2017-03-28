Russian Gen Staff Sees US Patrol in Black Sea as Potential Security Threat

US missile defense bases in Europe and ships near Russian borders create powerful potential for surprise missile, nuclear strike, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said Tuesday.

A US amphibious dock landing ship Carter Hall entered the Black Sea last week to participate in bilateral exercises with Romania.

"The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the US 6th Fleet area of operations," the the US Navy press release stated on March 23.

The 6th Fleet is participating in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military buildup in Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia that developed after a 2013 coup in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly warned that a build-up of NATO troops and military equipment on or in vicinity of its borders is provocative, contrary to previous agreements and can lead to a destabilization of the region.

