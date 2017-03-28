Iraqi President Denies Ban on Russian Arms Supplies

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — Iraqi President also told Sputnik that he would like to visit Russia although no such visit is planned for the near future.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Baghdad Still Unable to Determine New US Policy Toward Iraq - President

"For the moment, nothing is planned, but I would like to make a visit [to Russia]," Masum said.

The Iraqi leader added that he had met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice, but only briefly and at meetings with multiple participants.

"We do not have, in principle, any veto on cooperation with Russia and purchases of weaponry [from Russia]," Masum said in an interview, adding that bilateral military-technical cooperation, continues.

"We believe that the doors for arms purchases must be open, but we should not focus only on one side, the sources of arms supplies must be diversified. It is quite natural," the Iraqi leader stressed.