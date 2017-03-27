Too Early to Discuss Geneva-5 Results as More Delegation Meetings Ahead

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Gatilov told reporters upon his arrival to Geneva that "the round is still underway".
"Why would one say in advance that it would be a failure?" He questioned, adding that it was "necessary to talk to delegations" before speaking about Russia’s expectations.
"No concepts should be created. Let everything follow the course," Gatilov said when asked if he expected any progress in the talks.
Commenting on the first day of the fifth round of Geneva talks, scheduled for March 23-31, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he had expected neither breakthroughs nor breakdowns, however, he hoped to achieve progress based on the previous round’s results.
De Mistura is absent at the Geneva talks as he has left for Amman until Tuesday to attend the Arab League’s summit, meanwhile, his deputy Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy replaces him at the Geneva-5.
All comments
Show new comments (0)