Too Early to Discuss Geneva-5 Results as More Delegation Meetings Ahead

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Gatilov told reporters upon his arrival to Geneva that "the round is still underway".

"Why would one say in advance that it would be a failure?" He questioned, adding that it was "necessary to talk to delegations" before speaking about Russia’s expectations.

"No concepts should be created. Let everything follow the course," Gatilov said when asked if he expected any progress in the talks.

Commenting on the first day of the fifth round of Geneva talks, scheduled for March 23-31, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he had expected neither breakthroughs nor breakdowns, however, he hoped to achieve progress based on the previous round’s results.

During the fourth round of the Geneva talks, which concluded on March 3, the sides set forth the agenda for the next talks, the so-called baskets of discussions on the issues of governance, fair elections, counterterrorism and new Syrian constitution. A day after the fourth round finished Russian envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Alexey Borodavkin said it had seen moderate progress.

De Mistura is absent at the Geneva talks as he has left for Amman until Tuesday to attend the Arab League’s summit, meanwhile, his deputy Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy replaces him at the Geneva-5.