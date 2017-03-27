Netanyahu: Trump 'Showing Commitment to Israel by Turning Words Into Policies'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Donald Trump is showing its strong commitment to Israel through actions on policy matters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the 2017 American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference on Monday.

"The administration is showing its commitment to Israel by turning those words into policies," Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu noted that US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stands up for "what's right for Israel" in her dealings at the United Nations.

Trump also preserved military aid to Israel in his recent budget request despite asking for cuts in other areas, Netanyahu added.

During the presidential campaign and in a February press conference with Netanyahu, Trump said he is interested in moving the US embassy from its current location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and has started looking into the possibility.

Trump has also stated that either a one- or two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is acceptable to him.