MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The visit of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Moscow has been postponed due to rescheduling of the meetings of NATO top diplomats, the UK Embassy in Russia said Monday.
According to an embassy statement in Russian received by Sputnik, Johnson is looking forward to visit Russia as soon as possible.
The current foreign secretary will become the first UK minister to visit Russia in more than five years.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This will give the Kremlin adequate time to increase funding for the food and entertainment budget, Boris is a creature of vice (a bit like a satyr) 'allegedly.'
sophm0e38