Lavrov: Europe Should Make Kiev Implement Minsk Accords

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in the West more aggressively pursuing the implementation of a set of ceasefire agreements in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in talks with his Italian counterpart Monday.
"Of course we are all very concerned about what is happening in Ukraine, not only in the east but also in the entire country as a whole. We are interested in ensuring that our European partners are much more persistent in pursuing the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said at a meeting with Angelino Alfano.
In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr. Lavrov, no need to "ask" European Union to force the Rogue Government in Kiev to implement the Minsk Agreement, you must DEMAND! In case they chose to ignore it, as they have done so far, then you must HOLD THEM TOTALLY RESPONSIBLE. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Poor Lavrov, he tries so hard and all press and diplomats just laugh at him. Minsk requirements just for poor Lavrov are as follows: 1) all RUSSSIANS to be removed from southern Donbas 2) all RUSSIAN tanks, artillery and rockets to be removed from southern Donbas, 3) border to be given back to government of Ukraine by RUSSIA 4).......
orfano
Mishka Kyiv