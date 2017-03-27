Register
27 March 2017
    Senator John McCain

    McCain: 'New World Order Under Enormous Strain' Without US, EU Leadership

    Politics
    US Senator John McCain said on Friday that the world desperately needs the US and Europe to unite once more to preserve globalism.

    The current chairman of the armed services committee in the US Senate said that Washington should restore cooperation with the EU — long one of America's "most important alliances."

    The remarks came at the Brussels Forum, a conference organized by the transatlantic think tank German Marshall Fund. The globalist ideologue, who once was a presidential candidate for the Republican Party, has once again put himself in direct opposition to President Trump by saying that it is essential for the allies to develop more connectivity and cooperation.  

    "I trust the EU," he said, elaborating that EU and NATO were "the best two sums in history" and have maintained global peace for the last 70 years.

    "We need to rely on NATO and have a NATO that adjusts to new challenges."

    Earlier in January the new US President Donald Trump complimented the UK on its "smart" decision to withdraw from the EU and dubbed NATO an "obsolete" coalition.

    McCain said he supported Trump's calls on Europe to increase defense spending for NATO, but added that Americans should "also appreciate the fact that over 1,000 young [European] people have given their lives in Afghanistan or Iraq."

    "I don't know what price tag you put on that," he said. "That's quite a contribution I would say, if you ask their mothers."

    McCain hesitated to prejudge Trump's presidency based on his first months in office but said that he should fill intelligence gaps and address what the Senator believes was Russia's attempts to influence the outcome of the US election in November.

    McCain also accused Russia of trying to influence approaching elections in France and Germany, and the president of Russia Vladimir Putin in particular in trying to restore the Russian empire, despite providing no evidence for those allegations.    

      TGG3
      "...McCain also accused Russia of trying to influence approaching elections in France and Germany..."

      - - -

      Good.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      McCain should have made his statement in a phone booth one that could be transported to Mars so he could chair the Mars rock collection society.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      so the nwo / globalism is there to essentially destroy the world. Good to see mc c still retains his insanity.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      He is 80 after all and going or gone senile! crikey! even the UK could see the CIA formed and reconstituted EU is far exceeded its safe use by date.
      Whilst the world policeman is broke and needs to look after the US the world does not want or for that matter need the US prodding arse with there bayonets.
