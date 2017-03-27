Register
27 March 2017
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a question posed by an audience member at Politics and Eggs in Manchester, N.H., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015.

    Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals

    © AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter
    Politics
    823420

    Americans have shown that they strongly refute almost every aspect of the proposed budget of US President Donald Trump, a plan described as perfectly mirroring the agenda of his extremely wealthy cabinet members.

    A new Quinnipiac poll published Friday revealed that a wide majority of US citizens oppose the sweeping cuts proposed by Trump to popular long-term government programs.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Trump's Comment on Not Paying Taxes Raises Great Concerns Amid Surging Inequality

    The president's budget is described as forwarding the policies of the very rich, at the expense of those who are the most vulnerable, including children, legal immigrants, teachers, nurses, and the vast army of the American poor.

    The new poll, sampling 1,056 adults of voting age in the country, revealed a stark repudiation to Trump's proposed budget, described as "morally obscene" by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, cited by Commondreams.org.

    "By wide margins," Quinnipiac stated, "American voters say [the] proposed cuts are a 'bad idea.'"

    Among the results, 84 percent are against cutting funding for new infrastructure projects; 67 percent are against cuts to environmental and climate change research; 83 percent are against removing money for extracurricular educational programs; 66 percent are against the complete defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and 79 percent are against ending the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

    According to the Institute for Policy Studies, a legacy Washington DC think tank, most voters agree that "in cut after cut, the [Trump budget] proposal pours salt in the wounds of the very working people Trump pledged to help."

    To avoid a government shutdown, the Senate must pass some form of budget bill by April 28.

     

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      79% of polls are made-up.
      marcanhalt
      When I read these off-the-wall articles by Sputnik, I get the distinct impression that the Democrats are already running a campaign for the WH. Anyone remember a pro-Trump article by them?
      The sour satsuma has turned to a plague of bitterness.
      89% of Americans are going to have to deal with the fact they are bankrupt and still owe trillions. 98% of Americans have no idea what trillion means.
      [To avoid a government shutdown, the Senate
      must pass some form of budget bill by April 28.]

      Better to shut the government down for the
      next 4 years than to pass a budget this bad.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, the polling firm mentioned is highly partisan and anti-populist/pro-Dem by charter. I also hardly think polling just 1,056 persons constitutes a representative poll even using the most complex & sophisticated of Lorenz transforms :>P
      White trash played for suckers, again.
      double bonus, The American public have to get used to budgets they don't like. The reality is the reason so many are in trouble is nobody is willing to accept the debts they are responsible. A very big problem in America. Austerity was forced on many lands but America is going to have to accept a very healthy dose of Austerity if WWIII is going to be avoided.
