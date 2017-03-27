Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals

A new Quinnipiac poll published Friday revealed that a wide majority of US citizens oppose the sweeping cuts proposed by Trump to popular long-term government programs.
The president's budget is described as forwarding the policies of the very rich, at the expense of those who are the most vulnerable, including children, legal immigrants, teachers, nurses, and the vast army of the American poor.
The new poll, sampling 1,056 adults of voting age in the country, revealed a stark repudiation to Trump's proposed budget, described as "morally obscene" by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, cited by Commondreams.org.
"By wide margins," Quinnipiac stated, "American voters say [the] proposed cuts are a 'bad idea.'"
Among the results, 84 percent are against cutting funding for new infrastructure projects; 67 percent are against cuts to environmental and climate change research; 83 percent are against removing money for extracurricular educational programs; 66 percent are against the complete defunding of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and 79 percent are against ending the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
According to the Institute for Policy Studies, a legacy Washington DC think tank, most voters agree that "in cut after cut, the [Trump budget] proposal pours salt in the wounds of the very working people Trump pledged to help."
To avoid a government shutdown, the Senate must pass some form of budget bill by April 28.
