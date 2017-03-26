De Mistura Gives Syria Talks Parties Non-Paper With Plan for 4 Agenda Baskets

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee refused to accept a non-paper from UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura that he handed over to all delegations at the intra-Syrian talks recently and that outlined how the discussion of each of the four baskets should proceed, a source in the opposition told Sputnik.

The four baskets at the talks are governance and political transition, constitution, elections and counterterrorism.

"The non-paper was indeed given to the delegations, and the HNC refused to accept it, " the source said.

The source could not specify what the reaction from the Syrian government delegation was.

Sputnik learned that the non-paper puts specific questions related to each of the baskets that need to be addressed by delegations