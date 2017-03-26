Register
19:23 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian and U.S. flags

    No Cigar: Russia Doesn't Bat an Eye at New US Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    135580

    As the US unleashes a new barrage of sanctions against several Russian companies, it seems that the actual impact of these new punitive measures will barely be noticeable.

    The 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer at the 9th International Exhibition of Arms,Military Equipment and Ammunition, held in the city of Nizhny Tagil
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    US Wants to ‘Push’ Russia From Military Market by New Sanctions
    Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against eight Russian entities in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).

    The companies affected by the sanctions are the 150th Aircraft Repair Plant, Aviaexport, Bazalt, Kolomna Design Bureau of Machine-Building (KBM), Rosoboronexport (ROE), Ulyanovsk Higher Aviation Academy of Civil Aviation (UVAUGA), Ural Training Center for Civil Aviation (UUTsCA), and the  Zhukovskiy and Gagarin Academy (Z&G Academy).

    Alexey Pushkov, a senior member of the Russian parliament's upper house, pointed out, however, that the sanctions are unlikely to have a significant impact on Russian arms exports.

    "The new US sanctions won’t have a serious impact on Russian arms exports," the senator wrote on Twitter, adding that if the US President Donald Trump "fails to stop the anti-Russian campaign in the US, it will tie his hands for the entire duration of his presidency."

    His opinion was echoed by Lt. General Yevgeny Buzhinsky, former chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Treaty Directorate.

    The general remarked that after all the sanctions previously imposed by the US against Russian entities like the state-owned corporation Rostec, a few more punitive measures are unlikely to have any noticeable impact on the situation.

    He noted, however, that it is hard to determine exactly how justified this last round of sanctions is, because the document which serves as the basis for this measure has yet to be made public.

    "It’s hard to comment on this issue without knowing all the details. They (the US) have domestic legislation which states that if some country sells equipment, then it automatically gets slapped with sanctions. Until this document is made public, it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of infraction Russia might have committed," Buzhinsky explained.

    Meanwhile, Chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told RIA Novosti that these new sanctions look like an attempt to provoke a powerful reaction from Moscow, and urged to exercise restraint in this matter.

    "Provocations are meant to do exactly that, to provoke us," Slutsky said.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Over Nonproliferation Act Not to Hurt Russia - Russian Lawmaker
    US Sanctions Won't Affect Russian Plans to Improve Defense Capabilities
    Moscow: Sanctions Against Russian Companies Not Meeting US Security Interests
    Tags:
    effect, prospects, reaction, sanctions, Rostec, Alexey Pushkov, Leonid Slutsky, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      Agree with the statement that provocation attempt to cause response hence increasing gap between the states. However Russia cannot stay unresponsive for all future sanctions just because Trump. Russia should make it very clear that only Thanks to Trump Russia will not retaliate now, but the problem will arise if neocons such as lunatic John McCain and his stooges friends continue with that practice and Trump in order to avoid confrontation at home will have to accept that Russia will have to retaliate next time around and to retaliate for all three unanswered sanctions.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok