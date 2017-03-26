Moscow: Sanctions Against Russian Companies Not Meeting US Security Interests

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov US Sanctions Won't Affect Russian Plans to Improve Defense Capabilities

Washington's decision to impose restrictive measures against a number of Russian companies causes disappointment, but the sanctions bring no serious problems to Russia, Russian Foreign ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Decision of the US Administration to impose restrictive measures against several Russian entities, including those in aircraft industry and pilots training, causes bewilderment and disappointment. Of course, this new portion of sanctions causes no serious troubles for us, but the United States did not even state the reason behind it, simply referring to their legislation which bans them from cooperation with Iran and Syria," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Ministry’s page on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the new sanctions are clearly not meeting US security interests and disagree with Washington's statements regarding priority of fight against terrorism.

"This step does not agree with the statements heard from Washington on the priority of the ficght against terrorism, including the one that built a nest on the Syrian territory. On the contrary, it completely contradicts this line and undermines the perspectives of building a broad multilateral cooperation aimed at destroying the IS [Daesh, a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries] and other terrorist groups, that pose threat to all countries, including the United States," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Ministry’s page on Facebook.

She added that the United States "once again follows those that made it their priority to destroy cooperation between Russia and the United States", stressing that such policy clearly does not meet United States’ security interests".

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against eight Russian entities in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA). The companies affected by the sanctions are the 150th Aircraft Repair Plant, Aviaexport, Bazalt, Kolomna Design Bureau of Machine-Building (KBM), Rosoboronexport (ROE), Ulyanovsk Higher Aviation Academy of Civil Aviation (UVAUGA), Ural Training Center for Civil Aviation (UUTsCA), Zhukovskiy and Gagarin Academy (Z&G Academy).