US Sanctions Won't Affect Russian Plans to Improve Defense Capabilities

“Frankly speaking, the sanctions’ impact on the capabilities of Russian military-industrial complex will not be positive … But we will find a way to implement our plans on strengthening defense capabilities,” Yevgeny Serebrennikov said.
Earlier in the day, US State Department representative told Sputnik that the United States had imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).
