US Wants to 'Push' Russia From Military Market by New Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The introduction of new US sanctions against Russian companies means that the anti-Russian course of Washington still continues under Donald Trump's presidency, Dmitry Novikov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US State Department representative told Sputnik that the United States had imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).

"The West acts within the framework of the anti-Russian course, which it [West] has formed, and these actions mean that so far the course of [US President Donald] Trump regarding the [intended] improvement of relations with Russia, which was indicated in the pre-election period, is not yet being implemented," Novikov said.