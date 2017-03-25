Register
23:41 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer at the 9th International Exhibition of Arms,Military Equipment and Ammunition, held in the city of Nizhny Tagil

    US Wants to ‘Push’ Russia From Military Market by New Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Politics
    Get short URL
    116511

    The first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs claims that new US sanctions against a number of Russian companies are caused by Washington's desire to move Russia from the defense market, but it will have little negative impact on the companies.

    Models of the T-50, left, and Su-35 Russian fighter jets at the Rosoboronexport stand during the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Pentagon Restrictions on Russia's Rosoboronexport Company See No Changes
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New US sanctions against a number of Russian companies are caused by Washington's desire to move Russia from the defense market, but it will have little negative impact on the companies, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, told Sputnik on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, US State Department representative told Sputnik that the United States had imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).

    "It’s about US-Russian relations, to put it simply, [they] want to move Russia from this [defense industry] market, to push aside," Dzhabarov said.

    Dzhabarov stressed that it is unlikely that these sanctions would damage the Russian companies against which they had been imposed.

    "I do not think that we will be seriously affected, we have almost no business with the American market," the lawmaker explained.

    According to Dzhabarov, Russia should not think about response measures, and that the defense industry companies will continue to operate as before.

    Related:

    US House to Vote on Defense Budget Extending Restrictions on Rosoboronexport
    Russian Rosoboronexport's Order Portfolio in India Tops $4 Bln - Deputy Director
    Rosoboronexport First-Ever Participates in ShieldAfrica Defense Exhibition
    Tags:
    defence sector, military, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Caused by Washington's apparent desire for nuclear war. They'll just keep squeezing Russia until they start a war.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok