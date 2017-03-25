US Wants to ‘Push’ Russia From Military Market by New Sanctions

Earlier in the day, US State Department representative told Sputnik that the United States had imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies in connection with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).
"It’s about US-Russian relations, to put it simply, [they] want to move Russia from this [defense industry] market, to push aside," Dzhabarov said.
Dzhabarov stressed that it is unlikely that these sanctions would damage the Russian companies against which they had been imposed.
"I do not think that we will be seriously affected, we have almost no business with the American market," the lawmaker explained.
According to Dzhabarov, Russia should not think about response measures, and that the defense industry companies will continue to operate as before.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Caused by Washington's apparent desire for nuclear war. They'll just keep squeezing Russia until they start a war.
jas