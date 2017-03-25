Juncker Says Trump Confused Him With Tusk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump has confused European Council President Donald Tusk with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who says the US leader lacks knowledge about Europe.

"By the way, he does not understand anything about Europe… He had Tusk on the phone and he thought it was me," Juncker said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The EU Commission head critiqued Trump’s focus on US domestic affairs.

"For the first time in postwar history we have an American president giving the impression he is not interested in European affairs," Juncker stressed, saying that Europeans are frightened by Trump’s "America First" rhetoric.

In February, Tusk sent a letter to EU leaders saying that the Trump administration was among the problems of the European Union.