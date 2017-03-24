Register
23:24 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks at U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers. at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017

    Republicans Postpone Vote on Obamacare Replacement, Lack Party Support

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    331820

    Mass confusion reigns in Washington DC, the nation's capital, as lawmakers and politicians blasting President Barack Obama for seven years learn the hard way that healthcare legislation is not so easy as running smart TV ads and reciting clean talking points.

    ​The President and House Speaker Paul Ryan evidently have not whipped the needed votes in the lower chamber of the legislature to pass their bill that would eliminate coverage for 24 million Americans. The decision to not hold a vote is a way for the Republican party to save itself from embarassment, anticipating that it would not have the needed 218 House votes.

    On Friday morning, Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was "optimistic" that the House would pass the bill. 

    Trump, the 'negotiator in chief,' evidently has not provided enough incentive for lawmakers on the right and the left to vote for the bill. Further, whip counters say that if the bill gets through the House, it will face further scrutiny and harsher criticism in the Senate. 

    Rep. Brendan Boyle confirmed that the "GOP just pulled the bill."

    Republicans also delayed Thursday's vote, when it was slated to definitively take place, once and for all. By Friday morning, Trump reportedly told his party that the bill would not endure anymore negotiation, and that Friday was the last day Republicans would have to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. 

    Trump said, "I don't blame Paul," reffering to the House Speaker from Wisconsin. Ryan had gone to the White House to tell Trump around 3 p.m. that the GOP did not have enough votes to pass the American Health Care Act. On Friday, White House Press Secretary claimed President Trump "left everything on the field" in attempting to sway skeptical congressional members. Such language usually indicates someone is giving up on exerting more effort.

    Indeed, Trump has long promulgated his excitement for enacting tax reform, often saying that healthcare would be fixed by allowing insurers to sell health plans across state lines.

    In healthcare reform, there is no magic silver bullet. Trump is learning that the hard way. 

    Nevertheless, the longer it takes for the Trump administration to repair America's massive healthcare system, the longer America's middle class will have to wait for Trump's tax cuts. 

    Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said the GOP plans to continue fine tuning the AHCA. Loudermilk did not provide a timeline of when the GOP would have a polished plan--even though they've said for the past seven years that they had one ready to go, under Budget Reconciliation. That same bill that was "ready" on Day One of Trump's presidency, has now been postponed twice, even though Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump said, "I don't blame Paul," reffering to the House Speaker from Wisconsin. Ryan had gone to the White House to tell Trump around 3 p.m. that the GOP did not have enough votes to pass the American Health Care Act.
      --
      Very confusing. Trump doesn't seem understand that the Freedom Caucus saved his a** and a lot of GOP House and Senate seats. They didn't vote for that mess because there is no "fixing" a bad bill once it becomes law. There is no phase one, two, three.

      It would have been a disaster if that bill passed, which means to me that the GOP was never serious about it and more than half of the GOP isn't even conservative. They won't admit that the insurance companies are the PROBLEM, not the solution.

      Ryan and McConnell are the GOP problem. They either can't or won't do their job or delegate to someone to get a job done.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Nevertheless, the longer it takes for the Trump administration to repair America's massive healthcare system, the longer America's middle class will have to wait for Trump's tax cuts.
      --
      The best way to fix it is to get the government OUT of it. trump didn't even consider medical cooperatives like Atlas MD

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PefZ7jpdr8
      Atlas MD - Wichita, KS Healthcare
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok