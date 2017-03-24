Le Pen: No Evidence of Russia Meddling in French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) party said Friday that she has not seen any evidence of Russian interference in the French presidential elections.

"Every day I hear these statement from [French President] Francois Hollande but I have not seen even a hint of the evidence regarding these accusations," Le Pen told RT in an interview.

She pointed out that at the same time Hollande asked for no explanations from the United States despite the fact the CIA launched an espionage campaign prior to the French presidential elections of 2012, likely referring to the WikiLeaks revelation dating back to February.

Le Pen is currently visiting Russia at the invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation between State Duma lawmakers and French political circles. The National Front leader is one of the main presidential candidates in the French elections, the first round of which is scheduled for April 23.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia did not interfere in the affairs of other countries, particularly in the election processes. He expressed indignation at "absolutely fictitious and most importantly not smart" media reports claiming Russia's "total influence on the electoral processes" in France and Germany.