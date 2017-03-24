Register
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Le Pen: Great Powers of Russia, US Should Not Be Engaged in Cold War

    © AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC
    The national Front party leader said there was no need for another Cold War between Russia and the United States.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Paris should strive to build constructive and well-balanced relations with Moscow and Washington and this goal is achievable with the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in power, French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said Friday.

    "I think we [France] will be able to do it [build constructive relations] with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," Le Pen told the RT broadcaster.

    The National Front party's leader added that there was no need for another Cold War between Russia and the United States as both countries are great powers that need not be pitted against each other.

    "I'm fighting against the system as a whole, and therefore, I'm not going to agree with people who have always made wrong decisions. I do not see any good reason to wage a Cold War in one form or another. Russia, like the United States, is a great power," Le Pen stressed.

    France, Russia Should Establish Strategic Partnership in Counterterrorism, Energy

    Paris and Moscow should establish strategic partnership in counterterrorism and energy spheres, Le Pen said.

    "First of all, it is necessary to establish cooperation between France and Russia, both in the field of culture and trade. The same applies to strategic partnership in many areas — in particular, the fight against terrorism and energy," Le Pen told RT.

    The French politician added that it was of utmost importance to lift anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2014.

    Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft carries out a strike against Daesh forces in Syria.
    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Le Pen 'Favors Russia's Proper Participation in the Fight Against Terrorism'
    Earlier in the day, Le Pen said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that France and Russia should exchange intelligence to jointly combat terrorism.

    Le Pen is currently visiting Russia at the invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation between State Duma lawmakers and French political circles.

    The National Front candidate is one of the main presidential contenders in the French elections, the first round which is scheduled for April 23. According to the recent polls, she has good chances of winning the first round, but is unlikely to win in the run-off.

