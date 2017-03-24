Real Cold War: Global Tensions Pave Way for Militarization of Arctic

As relations between Russia and the West continue to remain strained, Maj. Gen. Vladimir Dvorkin, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Luxembourg Forum, warned that further escalation of tensions may lead to a gradual militarization of the Arctic.

"So far the Arctic can still be called a peaceful region, a place of close and peaceful cooperation between nations. But unfortunately the rising tensions between Russia and the West leave their mark on the situation in the Arctic, paving the way for a ‘creeping militarization’ of the region," Dvorkin said.

He pointed out that Norway, which maintains cordial and even good neighborly relations with Russia, plays the role of a vital NATO outpost in the region.

"For example, the Norwegian city of Vardo houses Globus II radar installation. Officially the purpose of this facility is to track space junk and not to detect ballistic missile launches. However, Russian officials have time and again expressed doubts about the real purpose of this radar," Dvorkin remarked.

It should also be noted that according to the US Navy Arctic Roadmap 2014-2030, conflicts are possible in the region, and the document also outlines tasks to maintain US dominance in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Viktor Kochemazov, head of the combat training department of the Russian Navy, said earlier that the next few years will see Russian military submarines increasing their presence in the Arctic region.