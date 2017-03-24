Georgia Aims to Derail Geneva Talks With Claims on Abkhazia, S Ossetia - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, Georgia introduced at the 34th UN human rights council session a "blatantly politicized" draft resolution "against Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia."

"There is no doubt that this political performance is aimed at the upcoming March 28-29 round of Geneva discussions. It seems as if Tbilisi intends to continue the sabotage of the dialogue on the Geneva platform. The corresponding confrontational and hysterical atmosphere is being formed in advance," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sysoyev South Ossetia to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia After April 9 Election