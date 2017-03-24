Russia 'in No Way' Wants to Influence Elections in France - Putin Meeting Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia values relations with France and does not want to influence the upcoming presidential elections there, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday.

"Russia attaches great importance to our relations with France while we try to maintain equal relations both with representatives of the current government and with representatives of the opposition," Putin said in Moscow.

He stressed that "we in no way want to influence events, but we reserve the right to communicate with all representatives of all political forces of the country."