Le Pen 'Favors Russia's Proper Participation in the Fight Against Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Le Pen is currently visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee.

"I try to promote fight against terrorism on all available levels. France is paying a great price because of terrorism… I favor Russia's proper participation in the fight against terrorism," Le Pen said.

Since September 2015 Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.