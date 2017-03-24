Moscow Ready to Weigh Resuming US-Russia Presidential Commission Work

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov Work of Russia-US Bilateral Presidential Commission Remains Frozen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia is willing to restore the working groups of the US-Russian Bilateral Presidential Commission if President Donald Trump's administration offers this type of cooperation, Russian Foreign Policy Planning Department Director Oleg Stepanov told reporters.

"If this [Trump] administration would like to do something regarding this matter, we are ready to consider," Stepanov stated at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Thursday.

Stepanov emphasized that the US-Russia working groups have successfully collaborated on science, counterterrorism, and defense, before the suspension of the project by former President Barack Obama.

The US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission was created in 2009 to chart a fresh start in relations between the two countries. The Commission was dedicated to identifying areas of cooperation and to pursue joint projects and actions that would strengthen strategic stability, international security, and economy.

The United States has canceled bilateral efforts across the US-Russia Presidential Commission amid worsening relations between the two countries.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated significantly in 2014 after Crimea voted to reunite with Russia and as military clashes escalated in eastern Ukraine.

The administration of former President Barack Obama and its allies have imposed sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, a claim Russia has repeatedly denied.