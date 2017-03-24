Register
02:10 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    US Republican Health Care Bill Is More Expensive For Gov’t, Consumers - CBO

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5820

    The Congressional Budget Office, an independent agency tasked with assisting lawmakers on budget matters, estimates the new amendments to the American Health Care Act make the bill more costly to taxpayers without insuring more Americans.

    "This estimate shows smaller savings over the next 10 years than the estimate the CBO issued on March 13," the CBO said.

    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski/Saul Loeb
    Trump-Backed Health Law Cuts Coverage for 14M People – CBO
     

    According to both versions of the analysis, 14 million people would go uninsured by 2018 under House Speaker Paul Ryan’s and US President Donald Trump’s health bill, which was scheduled to be voted on by the US House of Representatives on Thursday, but postponed. 

    "There is plan A and plan A," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday, indicating that the White House has no back up plan if the AHCA fails in the House vote, now scheduled to take place Friday.  

    "Fourteen million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law,” the CBO forecasted. Coverage would continue to fall into the 2020s, the report adds, and an estimated "52 million people would under age 65 would be uninsured" in 2026, "compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law."

    Further, the legislation fails in one of its most basic goals: reducing premiums for consumers. 

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    10-4, Over and Out! Twitter Mocks Trump’s Big Rig Moment (VIDEO)

    Ryan’s bill "would tend to increase premiums" in the individual market until 2020, according to the report.

    "In 2018 and 2019," the CBO writes, average premiums for people in the individual market (also known as “the exchanges”), would rise "15 percent to 20 percent higher under the legislation than under current law."

    Compared with the initial AHCA proposal, by incorporating the new amendments, the CBO projects that it would "save $186 billion less" over a 10-year-period. 

    The new bill is proposed as a replacement for the US Affordable Care Act of 2010, also known as Obamacare, which increased insurance coverage in the US by at least 20 million people

    Related:

    White House Claims CBO Healthcare Coverage Estimates 'Consistently Wrong'
    Trump's Bill to Replace Obamacare Will Reduce US Deficit by $337 Billion - CBO
    Trump-Backed Health Law Cuts Coverage for 14M People – CBO
    CBO Reports US Federal Deficit to Decrease in Short Term,Increase Long Term
    Tags:
    Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Paul Ryan, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok