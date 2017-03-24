10-4, Over and Out! Twitter Mocks Trump’s Big Rig Moment (VIDEO)

Some wondered whether Trump’s skills behind the desk of the Oval Office were comparable to his skills behind the wheel of a truck.

— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 23, 2017

Others blasted what appeared to be the naivete or confusion of the president as he awkwardly got seated behind a truck he likely has never driven before.

One tweeter cut straight to the chase, juxtaposing Trump with a little boy.

— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 23, 2017

Trump has promised vigorously to repeal and replace Obamacare. But on one of the most important days in advancing his healthcare agenda, Trump opted for the big truck.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2017

In what would technically disqualify him from being president, one tweeter wrote, “Pictured: United States President Donald Trump (age 5) has fun in his big person truck!”

One journalist pointed out, "it’s honestly impossible to choose between the Trump truck photos, it is an impossible choice," alluding to what will likely serve as great meme material.

Deadspin editor Barry Petchesky jeered that being allowed to sit in an 18-wheel truck might have been Trump’s entire agenda in becoming president, and that perhaps it would be Trump’s last move before resigning.

— Barry Petchesky (@barry) March 23, 2017