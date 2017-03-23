Turkey May Review Political Relations With EU

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir Turkey May Lose $70 Bln in Case of Failure to Implement Obligations Given to EU

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The revision of political relations between Ankara and Brussels is possible after the upcoming referendum on amendments to the Turkish constitution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"The European Union has no right to assess the state of democracy in Turkey. It is the people who will decide upon this. We can maintain economic relations with the European Union, but revise political [relations with the bloc]," Erdogan told the CNN Turk broadcaster.

The Turkish president added that Ankara might review the immigration deal with the European Union, as Brussels was not fulfilling its financial obligations to Turkey under this agreement.

The relations between Turkey and the EU member states have deteriorated due to the refusal of several EU member states, including the Netherlands and Germany, to allow Turkish officials address the local expat communities' rallies ahead of the Turkish constitutional amendments referendum, aimed at bolstering presidential powers, which is to take place on April 16.

The EU bans prompted strong criticism from Turkey’s leadership, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who warned that the migrant swap deal with the European Union could be terminated.