Turkish President Plans to Meet US Counterpart in May

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was planning to meet with US President Donald Trump in May.

"In May, my meeting with the US leader is expected. We have questions not only regarding FETO [Fethullah Terrorist Organization of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose members are believed to be the organizers of the failed coup in July 2016], but regional issues as well, regarding the Syrian cities of Manbij and Raqqa, the Iraqi city of Mosul," Erdogan said in his interview with the CNN Turk channel.

Earlier in March, Erdogan stated that he could meet his US counterpart no sooner than after the national referendum on constitutional reform, due to the US policy of avoiding contacts with politicians from the countries expecting to hold elections or referendums in the next 60 days.

The Turkish referendum, scheduled to take place on April 16, is expected to greatly expand the executive powers of Erdogan.