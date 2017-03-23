Over Half of Moldovan Nationals Tend to Support Closer Ties With Russia

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev Unstoppable: Moldovan President to Continue Visiting Russia Despite Restrictions

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — If a referendum was to take place next Sunday, a total of 49 percent of voters would support joining the Eurasian Economic Union, with only 40 percent voting in favor of joining the European Union, head of the Fund Andrei Lukyan said at a press conference, adding that both numbers have increased in comparison to the previous year result of 48 and 40 percent, respectively.

"A total of 56 percent of citizens believe that the republic should be closer to Russia (53 percent a year ago), and only 43 percent spoke in favor of closing in with the West and Europe (47 percent last year)," Lukyan said.

According to the poll, 53 percent of voters would not support Moldova joining NATO, with only 23 percent voting in favor of it, and 64 percent of voters would speak against the country becoming a part of Romania.

The survey was conducted on March 10-19. A total of 1,817 respondents from 111 settlements across the country took part in the poll. The maximum margin of error is 2.3 percent.