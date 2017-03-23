US Political System Risks Collapsing Over Mainstream Media 'War' With Trump

CNN has recently claimed that people connected to the Trump campaign allegedly coordinated with Russian operatives in order to release leaked information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to damage her campaign.

Earlier this week FBI director James Comey said that the FBI was focused on a possible coordination between Trump's campaigners and the Russians during the House Intelligence Committee hearings on alleged Russian influence on the 2016 elections.

Comey said that there is "a credible allegation of wrongdoing or reasonable basis to believe an American may be acting as an agent of a foreign power."

Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized these claims cannot be taken seriously.

"This is more information without any sources, which cannot be commented on, nor perceived as some kind of serious material," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the allegation "demonstrates bias, prejudice and sometimes direct involvement of the media in political games and political blackmail."

"All this, of course, is a huge blow to the democratic values. The United States has largely been an example of the democratic structure for many years," Zakharova highlighted.

Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Gregory Dobromelov, director of the Institute of Applied Political Studies, said that one should look at this story from a different angle.

"Imagine that the representatives of Clinton's campaign or Trump's campaign would have communicated with British, French or German diplomats. Would it cause any fuss? Probably, not. The thing is that these countries are perceived as US allies," Dobromelov pointed out.

"Similarly, for [US President Donald] Trump, Russia is a potential ally…. It is the paradigm that Russia is an enemy, and it helps [the US mainstream media] to blow this situation up. It is necessary to change [this paradigm], and the tension will decrease," he believes.

According to Dobromelov, the ongoing "war" between Trump and the US left-leaning mainstream media has already had a negative impact on the American political system.

"The American political system is in a state of collapse, a leak goes after a leak. And this applies not only to the events related to Russia, but also domestic affairs. Of course, this protracted war between Trump and the media which support the Democratic Party is no good for most of the US political system," he emphasized.

While the Democrats discussed the issue of the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia on Monday, Republicans held a separate hearing about the potential wiretapping of Trump and his associates on the same day.

"Just consider Monday's hearing. It was really two hearings," Eli Lake of Bloomberg stressed.

"Republicans… raised the prospect that they may call senior Obama administration officials to find out who disclosed monitored phone calls between Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia's ambassador, Sergey Kislyak," he wrote.

The tension continues to escalate within the US political system and it's not the Russians who are responsible for that, the journalist pointed out.

"It would be nice to blame the Russians for this sorry state of affairs, but really we can blame only ourselves," Lake remarked.

