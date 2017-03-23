Register
21:37 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US flag

    US Political System Risks Collapsing Over Mainstream Media 'War' With Trump

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2610

    US left-leaning mainstream media sources continue to insist that the Trump campaign could have coordinated its activities with Moscow. However, the problem is that they present Russia as a bogeyman, political scientist Gregory Dobromelov told Radio Sputnik, stressing that the paradigm must be changed to ease tensions between US and Russia.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Moscow Considers Reports of Russia-Trump Coordination Against Clinton ‘Political Blackmail’
    CNN has recently claimed that people connected to the Trump campaign allegedly coordinated with Russian operatives in order to release leaked information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to damage her campaign.

    Earlier this week FBI director James Comey said that the FBI was focused on a possible coordination between Trump's campaigners and the Russians during the House Intelligence Committee hearings on alleged Russian influence on the 2016 elections.

    Comey said that there is "a credible allegation of wrongdoing or reasonable basis to believe an American may be acting as an agent of a foreign power."

    Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized these claims cannot be taken seriously.

    "This is more information without any sources, which cannot be commented on, nor perceived as some kind of serious material," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the allegation "demonstrates bias, prejudice and sometimes direct involvement of the media in political games and political blackmail."

    "All this, of course, is a huge blow to the democratic values. The United States has largely been an example of the democratic structure for many years," Zakharova highlighted.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Nunes Apologizes to Intel Committee for Briefing Trump on Surveillance
    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Gregory Dobromelov, director of the Institute of Applied Political Studies, said that one should look at this story from a different angle.

    "Imagine that the representatives of Clinton's campaign or Trump's campaign would have communicated with British, French or German diplomats. Would it cause any fuss? Probably, not. The thing is that these countries are perceived as US allies," Dobromelov pointed out.

    "Similarly, for [US President Donald] Trump, Russia is a potential ally…. It is the paradigm that Russia is an enemy, and it helps [the US mainstream media] to blow this situation up. It is necessary to change [this paradigm], and the tension will decrease," he believes.

    According to Dobromelov, the ongoing "war" between Trump and the US left-leaning mainstream media has already had a negative impact on the American political system.

    "The American political system is in a state of collapse, a leak goes after a leak. And this applies not only to the events related to Russia, but also domestic affairs. Of course, this protracted war between Trump and the media which support the Democratic Party is no good for most of the US political system," he emphasized.

    While the Democrats discussed the issue of the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia on Monday, Republicans held a separate hearing about the potential wiretapping of Trump and his associates on the same day.

    "Just consider Monday's hearing. It was really two hearings," Eli Lake of Bloomberg stressed.

    "Republicans… raised the prospect that they may call senior Obama administration officials to find out who disclosed monitored phone calls between Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia's ambassador, Sergey Kislyak," he wrote.

    The tension continues to escalate within the US political system and it's not the Russians who are responsible for that, the journalist pointed out.

    "It would be nice to blame the Russians for this sorry state of affairs, but really we can blame only ourselves," Lake remarked.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Why CNN's Film on Putin Resembles Soviet-Era Propaganda Piece
    CNN Documentary: Another Vain Attempt to Sow Discord Between Putin, Trump
    Claims of Russia-Trump Campaign Coordination to Damage Clinton False - Kremlin
    Trump's Wiretapping 'Starts to Look as a Political Show'
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, wiretapping, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Maria Zakharova, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok