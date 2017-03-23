NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Ulyanov’s statement was made after his lecture in the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) in India, during which he said that "one must not reinforce its security at the expense of others’ security," addressing the US plans to deploy missile defense system elements in South Korea.

In July 2016, Washington and Seoul reached an agreement on placing a US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on South Korean soil. In early March, the THAAD deployment began in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

"We cooperate with China more and more on this issue [US missile defense system]," Ulyanov said.

He added that China and Russia shared the same concerns but with the regional specifics.

"As for us, it mostly relates to Europe, for China, it is the Asian segment of the missile defense system, which causes the most concerns. This constitutes the ground for our cooperation," Ulyanov noted.

The Foreign Ministry official mentioned that during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing in summer 2016, the two countries adopted the declaration on strengthening the global strategic stability, the most part of which was dedicated to the missile defense system problematic, and included both countries’ criticism of this phenomenon.