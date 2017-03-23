Register
20:06 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016

    Cherchez la Femme: How Ivanka Trump Influences Politics in the White House

    © AFP 2017/ Jim Watson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18021

    It has recently become known that Ivanka Trump will take a seat in the White House. Although she will not receive an official state post or salary, the daughter of the US President Donald Trump will advise her father on a wide range of issues, Politico magazine reported.

    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Ivanka Trump Imported 53 Tons of Chinese Consumer Goods Into US Since Election
    Ivanka Trump, 35, is accustomed to the limelight. She is a successful entrepreneur, has a good education and has made a career for herself in her father's corporation.

    Russian editor-in-chief of “Russia in global politics” magazine Fyodor Lukyanov spoke with Sputnik in an interview sharing his opinion about how well Ivanka Trump will do in the political sphere.

    “In the United States it is not customary to blame politicians for family ties, because the entire political elite is built on a dynastic clan principle. From Clinton, to Bush and Kennedy,” Lukyanov said.

    He further said that Hillary Clinton became a senator immediately after her husband’s presidential tenure was over and later on ran for president.

    The editor also said that there are number of US Congressmen who came to their post through indirect inheritance, i.e., they continued the tradition of their fathers and grandfathers.

    “If that does not violate the law and is not related to corruption, then Trump has the right to make anyone his advisor. Undeniably, the president will be ‘bitten’ for doing this but that will be a consequence of prejudice and not because of any real reasons,” Lukyanov said.

    Ivanka Trump played a major role in the election campaign of her father. However, it seems like Donald Trump still needs her around because, according to Lukyanov, he finds it difficult to trust people around him.

    Ivanka Trump
    © Flickr/ Marc Nozell
    Dozens of Chinese Firms Seek to Use Ivanka Trump's Name as Trademark
    “Trump as a true private entrepreneur prefers to rely on close people, whom he trusts and Ivanka Trump is a very bright and active young woman with her own position and ability to behave in public. Therefore, many believe that she is really well prepared for this,” the editor said.

    Ivanka, by all accounts, does not mind taking on the duties of the first lady, acting as a hostess at official events and meetings with heads of state. Especially since Melania Trump has refused to move to Washington, Ivanka Trump has been more active in participating in such official dealings.

    “Most unexpectedly Trump's daughter took part in her father's meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently,” Lukyanov said.

    Ivanka Trump has successfully mitigated Trump's harshest public statements. Thus, she has already proved that she can have a deterrent effect on her father.

    Furthermore, she is capable of not only supervising her father, but also changing his position on issues of women's rights and nature protection.

    For example, during his election campaign Donald Trump stated that he was not a fan of the Paris climate agreement and promised to review the conditions for US participation in it. However, his daughter was successful in changing Donald Trump’s mind and persuaded him not to do so to the delight of many including the Wall Street Journal, which reported about this.

    The US president is full of praise for his daughter. On Twitter, Trump expressed admiration for her behavior amid a scandal regarding the failure of retail chains to sell clothes under her brand.

    “I am so proud of my daughter Ivanka. To be abused and treated so badly by the media, and to still hold her head so high, is truly wonderful!” Trump wrote.

    There are many examples in political spheres when the children of political leaders continued the work of their fathers. The current leader of France’s National Front Marine Le Pen is the youngest daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the political movement.

    Marine managed to turn her father's party into a serious political force. She made it more moderate and more popular with the mostly conservative electorate. Today, she is one of the main contenders for presidency in France.

    In both North and South Korea, power lies in the hands of the children of long-established dynasties. In the North, Kim Jong-un is the son of former leader Kim Jong-il and grandson of the first head of the Communist Party of the country, Kim Il-sung.

    Whereas, in South Korea, until very recently, power had lain with Pak Kun He, daughter of President Pak Jong He. The family’s dynasty was interrupted when she was forced to leave her post due to impeachment.

    Related:

    When Ivanka Met Angela: White House Seating Plan Triggers Twitterati Meltdown
    SNL Takes on Ivanka Trump with 'Complicit' Perfume Ad
    Ivanka Trump Line Breaks Record Sales Amid Boycott Controversy
    Inside a Chinese Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump's Shoes (VIDEO)
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections
    Tags:
    media appearance, entrepreneurs, influence, interview, politics, Twitter, White House, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok