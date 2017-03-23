Register
23 March 2017
    Russia Ready to Cooperate With Ukraine in Ex-Lawmaker Murder Probe

    The speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, Valentina Matvienko said Thursday the investigation of the murder of former State Duma deputy Denis Voronenkov in Kiev should involve Russian and international investigative bodies.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Russian State Duma deputy Voronenkov was shot and killed in downtown Kiev on Thursday afternoon. 

    "I would think that in this case it is necessary to involve the investigative bodies of Russia, since the talk is about a former lawmaker, maybe international investigative bodies to have an objective investigation. We are all interested in this," Matvienko told journalists.

    She said the murder looked like a "political provocation".

    Identity of Former Russian Lawmaker's Killer Established

    Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was briefed on Voronenkov's death in Kiev. He later commented on Kiev's accusations of Russia allegedly being behind Voronenkov's death by saying that the allegations are absurd. He added that Ukraine was unable to ensure Voronenkov's safety and stressed that "we hope that the killer and those who are behind those actions will be identified."

    Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.

    After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.

      Mishka Kyiv
      Another exiled russian murdered. How will Kremlin cooperate when it is another murder of another Putin enemy?
