Moscow Reveals Details of Russian Charge d’Affaires Summoning in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Thursday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseiyn Muftuoglu said that Turkey had summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires in Ankara in connection with the death of a Turkish serviceman killed near the southern border by a sniper from Kurdish-controlled northern Syria.

According to the Turkish ministry, Russia, as one of the guarantors of ceasefire in Syria, is responsible for helping maintain the ceasefire regime on the Syrian-Turkish border.

"I can say that interim charge d’affaires Sergey Panov was invited by his Turkish colleagues to discuss the current situation, which, of course, remains rather difficult in the context of the Syrian reconciliation. Turkey is known to be one of our main partners on the Syrian reconciliation and these issues – issues of the Syrian reconciliation – were considered," Zakharova said, answering a question on whether or not the talks focused on the death of the Turkish soldier.

The Turkish General Staff said Wednesday one of its soldiers was killed near the Syrian border by sniper fire from Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. According to the Turkish military, the Turkish soldier was killed while on combat duty near the town of Reyhanlı in Hatay Province by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) forces.

Turkey, which has a significant Kurdish minority, considers PKK a terrorist group.

The Hatay province is located on the Turkish border with Syria.

The news comes as Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of the nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30; it has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.