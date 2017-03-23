Cairo Platform Has ‘Modest’ Expectations From New Round of Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The fifth round of talks in Geneva commenced earlier in the day Thursday, and are expected to conclude March 31, according to sources close to the organization of the meetings. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to join the talks on Friday.

“Our expectations in terms of breakthroughs in this round are modest,” Suleiman said.

He added that the Cairo platform delegation had arrived in Geneva to sit down at the negotiation table with the Syrian government in hopes of discussing the new Syrian constitution and the future state system.

“Political solutions require concessions, sometimes painful, but there never will be any concessions in the idea of termination of this authoritarian regime,” the head of Cairo’s delegation said.

Suleiman had told Sputnik earlier that the Cairo platform would begin its participation in the Geneva talks by meeting with UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy.