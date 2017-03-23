Bringing Montenegro Into NATO ‘Absolutely Critical’ - US European Command Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked about the importance of Montenegro’s inclusion in NATO, Scaparotti said, "It is absolutely critical that they’d be brought into NATO."

"They’ve had this desire, they’ve met the map, and it underscores NATO’s outreach and ability to bring those who want to determine their own means of govern to become part of NATO," he explained.

The Balkan nation is expected to join NATO in 2017. The authorities plan to decide on the membership not through a referendum, but through a parliament elected in October 2016.

Earlier in March, Russian envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that Montenegro's dragging into NATO was an attempt to show that the open door policy was alive, however, many understand its erroneous nature.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO used an alleged threat from Moscow as a justification for its expansion. Several countries are actively negotiating NATO's accession, including Georgia and Ukraine.