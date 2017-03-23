Register
18:35 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, examines the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, Ukraine (File)

    US Military Calls for Reinforcing Ukraine's Army 'as Much as We Can'

    © AP Photo/ Irina Gorbaseva
    Politics
    Get short URL
    221816

    The United States should do its best to reinforce the Ukrainian military, US European Command head Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti said during Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Ukraine asked the US to grant it the status of a major non-NATO ally. The resolution, addressing US Congress, was backed by 232 lawmakers and cleared the parliament after previously failing to attain the required 226 votes.

    "In terms of lethal support, the Ukrainians are in a very tough fight which you saw. They are very disciplined soldiers, but they are facing what we say are separatists, they are actually Russian proxies in my mind. They are being provided very lethal equipment; the Russians are providing the separatists that," Scaparrotti said.

    "So, we need to reinforce the Ukrainian military as much as we can."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talk in a helicopter on the way to a military training ground outside Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mikhail Palinchak, Pool
    Will Washington Accept Ukraine's Request for 'Major Non-NATO Ally' Status?
    The Ukrainian legislature cited successful military alliances of this kind between the United States and a number of non-NATO countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, as an alternative to full NATO membership.

    In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US President.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned against arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that it would only escalate the situation in the eastern part of the country.

    Different European politicians, including former OSCE Chairman and German President-elect Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel have also spoken against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

    The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbass militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.

    Related:

    Canada's Opposition Urges Government to Provide Lethal Weapons to Kiev
    Kiev Repeats Call for Lethal Weapons' Supplies to Ukraine
    Russia Plans New Non-Lethal Arms Supplies to US Law Enforcement
    Tags:
    United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      That's a good think that Clinton was not elected, she was so anti-Russian !

      Happily enough, both parties are so independent of the Lobby ;-)
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      The lower-reduced Ukrainian budget,,lowered by the isolation of Eastern Ukraine in the termination of the supply of electricity, water, financial services and in general trading, is used for discretionary spending such as changing street names, pulling down old Soviet era memorabilia, walls, physical and political, and the main budget for survival of the people and military is being supplied by IMF and the west. Isn't this a classical case of a State Welfare Bum? This country is now ripe for the picking..and the west will not by-pass this opportunity.
      It is not too late to make a U-turn and embrace brother Russia and other cousins in the region.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok