18:35 GMT +323 March 2017
    Iraqi families displaced from the city of Mosul arrive at a camp in the Hamam al-Alil area south of the embattled city on March 11, 2017, during the ongoing government forces offensive to retake the area from Islamic State (IS) group fighters

    Operation to Free Mosul Has Tragic Consequences for Civilians - Moscow

    The operation to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Daesh terrorist group, banned in many countries of the world, including Russia, led to a tragedy of "unprecedented cruelty" for the civilians, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the latest reports, the Iraqi Armed Forces have liberated about 60 percent of western Mosul, while its eastern part was freed in January.

    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians
    US-Led Coalition Bombs School and Mosque in Raqqa, Mainstream Media Diverts Attention

    "What we see in Mosul is a tragedy for… the civilians, women and children, unprecedented in its… cruelty," Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

    According to the spokeswoman, it was important to consider the toll the fight against terrorism would take on the civilians.

    "There are no doubts about the necessity of the fight against terrorism, but non-military, civilian population cannot be forgotten, it is their fate that should be of utmost importance," Zakharova noted.

    International organizations have been worried about the civilians trapped in the city or attempting to escape it.

    Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said Tuesday that the United Nations was trying to set up more camps for those who were fleeing the city. Haq also reiterated earlier UN estimates of up to 320,000 residents expected to flee the city.

    Tags:
    civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, Russian Foreign Ministry, United Nations, Iraqi armed forces, Iraq, Mosul
