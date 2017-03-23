Operation to Free Mosul Has Tragic Consequences for Civilians - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the latest reports, the Iraqi Armed Forces have liberated about 60 percent of western Mosul, while its eastern part was freed in January.

"What we see in Mosul is a tragedy for… the civilians, women and children, unprecedented in its… cruelty," Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

According to the spokeswoman, it was important to consider the toll the fight against terrorism would take on the civilians.

"There are no doubts about the necessity of the fight against terrorism, but non-military, civilian population cannot be forgotten, it is their fate that should be of utmost importance," Zakharova noted.

International organizations have been worried about the civilians trapped in the city or attempting to escape it.

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said Tuesday that the United Nations was trying to set up more camps for those who were fleeing the city. Haq also reiterated earlier UN estimates of up to 320,000 residents expected to flee the city.